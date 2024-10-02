Kate Middleton meets young cancer patient in first photo since completing chemotherapy

Windsor, UK - In another good sign for the royals , Kate Middleton has been photographed for the first time since completing her chemotherapy treatment.

Two photos were published on the Instagram page of the Princess of Wales and her husband, Prince William (42), on Wednesday.

Wearing a burgundy suit, the 42-year-old is seen embracing a young photographer. Kate wore her long hair loose, as she often does.

Kate made her cancer diagnosis public in March, and in recent months, the future Queen has only been seen on rare occasions.

At the beginning of September, she revealed that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment, and she made her first official appearance later that month.

Now she has been photographed at a ceremony at Windsor Castle – with a young woman who, according to the British news agency PA, has a rare and aggressive form of cancer.



A budding photographer herself, Liz Hatton snapped some photos at the event, including one that saw Prince William present an award to cyclist Mark Cavendish (39).