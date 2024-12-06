Kate Middleton to reflect on "difficult times" in anticipated return to Christmas service

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, on Friday will host a Christmas service at Westminster Abbey that will reflect on "the most difficult times." © RICHARD POHLE / POOL / AFP

The London carol service will "reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives", according to Kate's Kensington Palace office.

Each guest will receive an order of service illustrated by British artist Charlie Mackesy that will ask "how did I help?", with the reply "you were by my side, which was everything".

Kate is expected to attend alongside their husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The princess said in September that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment for an unspecified cancer and was looking forward to undertaking more engagements "when I can".

She attended Remembrance Day events last month and visited Southport in northwest England in October to meet people affected by a knife attack in July that killed three young girls.

Families affected by the attack are among the 1,600 people invited to the service, according to the BBC.

Among the guests are those "who have supported others in their communities, whether on a personal level with friends and family, through their work, or as they selflessly give up their time through volunteering," said Kensington Palace.