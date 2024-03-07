Kate Middleton's uncle issues cryptic update on her health
London, UK - Two months after undergoing surgery, the state of Kate Middleton's health remains unclear. Now, the Princess of Wales' uncle has spoken out about the situation for the very first time.
In the British TV show Celebrity Big Brother on ITV, Gary Goldsmith revealed that he couldn't divulge too much information about his royal niece due to a "code of etiquette."
However, he assured them that Kate would receive "the best care in the world."
Kate's uncle had previously spoken to her mother - his sister - to find out more details about her well-being.
"She'll be back. Of course, she will," Gary added.
Kate was admitted to the hospital in mid-January for a planned operation, but why the wife of heir to the throne Prince William had to undergo abdominal surgery is unknown.
The royal family had already announced that Kate would not be attending any royal appointments until after Easter, but with the palace remaining largely silent about her health situation, rumors and conspiracy theories are growing.
The Prince of Wales responded to the viral chatter surrounding his wife on Wednesday, with his spokesperson affirming that "his focus is on his work and not on social media."
Cover photo: IMAGO / PA Images