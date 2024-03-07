Kate Middleton's uncle issues cryptic update on her health

London, UK - Two months after undergoing surgery, the state of Kate Middleton's health remains unclear. Now, the Princess of Wales' uncle has spoken out about the situation for the very first time.

Kate Middleton's uncle has opened up about her health following her recent abdominal surgery. © IMAGO / PA Images

In the British TV show Celebrity Big Brother on ITV, Gary Goldsmith revealed that he couldn't divulge too much information about his royal niece due to a "code of etiquette."

However, he assured them that Kate would receive "the best care in the world."

Kate's uncle had previously spoken to her mother - his sister - to find out more details about her well-being.

"She'll be back. Of course, she will," Gary added.

Kate was admitted to the hospital in mid-January for a planned operation, but why the wife of heir to the throne Prince William had to undergo abdominal surgery is unknown.

The royal family had already announced that Kate would not be attending any royal appointments until after Easter, but with the palace remaining largely silent about her health situation, rumors and conspiracy theories are growing.