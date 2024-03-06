Prince William slams Kate Middleton conspiracy theories

London, UK - Prince William has spoken out amid swirling conspiracy theories surrounding his wife, Kate Middleton, and her recent hospitalization.

Prince William (l.) brushed off speculation about his wife, Kate Middleton, and her health in a new statement. © Collage: IMAGO / MAXPPP & i Images

On Wednesday, a representative for the Prince of Wales hit back at the viral conversation in a story published by PEOPLE.

"His focus is on his work and not on social media," the spokesman said.

While Kate first underwent abdominal surgery in January, her extended recovery period and subsequent absence from the public eye sparked significant chatter online in the past week.

Running with the knowledge that the 42-year-old hadn't been photographed since Christmas, social media users crafted endless memes about what she could be up to, with theories ranging from cheating on William to scoring a job at a certain Willy Wonka experience (coming the more chronically online, of course).

Still, the secrecy has led to some genuine concern and uncertainty about the royal family, which has been hit with plenty of trouble this year already, including a cancer diagnosis for King Charles III.