Kate Middleton's royal return date announced after first sighting since surgery

London, UK - After much speculation about Kate Middleton's health after her abdominal surgery, the British government has announced the date of her return to royal duties.

Kate Middleton's first royal duty since her abdominal surgery will be in June, when she will take part in rehearsals for Trooping the Colour. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The wife of heir to the throne Prince William will take part in the rehearsals for the King's birthday parade on June 8, British media quoted from a publication by the Ministry of Defense in London on Tuesday.

Trooping the Colour will take place on 15 June this year – in the presence of King Charles III, who is currently being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The head of state's birthday is in November, but Charles is sticking to the tradition of holding the parade at a time of year when better weather can be expected.

Kate was hospitalized in mid-January for a planned operation and is now recovering at home. She will not have any appointments until after Easter, the palace announced.

Nevertheless, wild rumors and head-scratching conspiracy theories spread like wildfire on social media as users posited alternate explanations for her disappearance.