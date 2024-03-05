Kate Middleton's royal return date announced after first sighting since surgery
London, UK - After much speculation about Kate Middleton's health after her abdominal surgery, the British government has announced the date of her return to royal duties.
The wife of heir to the throne Prince William will take part in the rehearsals for the King's birthday parade on June 8, British media quoted from a publication by the Ministry of Defense in London on Tuesday.
Trooping the Colour will take place on 15 June this year – in the presence of King Charles III, who is currently being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer.
The head of state's birthday is in November, but Charles is sticking to the tradition of holding the parade at a time of year when better weather can be expected.
Kate was hospitalized in mid-January for a planned operation and is now recovering at home. She will not have any appointments until after Easter, the palace announced.
Nevertheless, wild rumors and head-scratching conspiracy theories spread like wildfire on social media as users posited alternate explanations for her disappearance.
Kate Middleton and King Charles face health setbacks
On Monday, the daughter-in-law of King Charles III was seen in public for the first time since Christmas, riding in the car with her mother.
Meanwhile, Charles met in person with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday.
The meeting between the monarch and Chancellor of the Exchequer traditionally takes place on the eve of the Budget presentation in Parliament, which is scheduled for this Wednesday.
