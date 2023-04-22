Are letters between Meghan Markle and King Charles behind her coronation day absence?

Montecito, California - Duchess Meghan Markle may have a good excuse that prevents her from attending the coronation of King Charles III: her and Prince Harry 's son Archie's fourth birthday is the same day. Could this be the real reason for her absence, or is there something more to the story?

Is Meghan Markle (r) skipping out on coronation day because of letters with the king? © Collage: ISABEL INFANTES / POOL / AFP, CLIVE BRUNSKILL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When Charles is officially crowned King of Great Britain on May 6, his youngest son Prince Harry will travel to London without his wife and children.

The Duchess of Sussex's preference to spend the day celebrating her son – the birthday boy Archie – in California rather than attending the king's coronation could allegedly be due to an exchange of letters between the 74-year-old and his daughter-in-law.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the letters are said to have been about the accusations of racism that Harry and Meghan made against the royal family in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey about two years ago.



In the interview, Prince Harry's wife had revealed that there had been concerns and discussions within the royal family about how dark the skin of their first child might be at birth.

Meghan did not want to reveal who had made the questionable statements, but apparently there was subsequent correspondence with her father-in-law, in which the 41-year-old is said to have expressed her concern about these conversations and the "unconscious bias" of the palace.

