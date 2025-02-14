Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry behind with early Invictus Games exit

Whistler, Canada - While the Invictus Games are running through Sunday, Meghan Markle has made an early exit from the annual event founded by her husband, Prince Harry .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left their children at their home in California to attend the Games in Canada.

As Page Six reported, this was behind Meghan's premature departure from the event.

"This was a pre-planned arrangement to ensure she could be with the children while the Duke continues supporting the remainder of the Games," a source told the outlet.

Another insider explained that the 43-year-old mom of two took a similar approach to the 2023 Invictus Games, which were held in Germany.

Meghan opted to arrive in the middle of the Games in Düsseldorf and traveled back home after five days with Harry.

Harry, meanwhile, will stay in Canada through the end of the Games – which sees wounded, injured, and sick veterans compete – on Sunday.