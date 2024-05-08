Meghan Markle notably absent as Prince Harry returns to UK

London, UK - Prince Harry is currently back in London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but his wife, Meghan Markle , has stayed behind at their US home, sparking significant speculation among royal insiders.

Meghan Markle (l.) has opted not to travel with her husband, Prince Harry, on his visit to the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. © Collage: Astrida Valigorsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Royal expert Richard Eden has now revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that the Duchess is afraid of returning to her old home with her husband.

After the scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the ex-royal had to take a lot of criticism, even going so far as to be publicly booed at Queen Elizabeth II's jubilee the following year.

"She doesn't want to return to Britain in a hurry," the insider said.

It's still unclear when, if ever, Meghan will return to the UK.

Meanwhile, Harry is also confirmed not to be visiting his father, King Charles III, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

"The duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," a spokesman for the 39-year-old said.