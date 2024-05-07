Will Prince Harry visit King Charles III during his visit to the UK?

London UK - Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Tuesday for events marking the anniversary of his Invictus Games but will not meet his father, King Charles III , who is undergoing cancer treatment, according to his spokesman.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, was last in the UK in February to visit his father, who had just been diagnosed with cancer.



It was expected that the pair would meet at some point during his latest trip.

But a spokesman for the prince, who quit royal frontline duties in January 2020 and now lives in the United States with wife Meghan Markle, said there will be no meeting.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," said the spokesman.

"The duke, of course, is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

From London, Harry, a former British Army captain who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, is due to join Meghan on a visit to Nigeria.