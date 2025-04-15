Meghan Markle opens up about her devastating miscarriage

Montecito, California - Meghan Markle has opened up about the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered before welcoming her second child with Prince Harry .

In a new podcast episode, Meghan Markle opened up about the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered in 2020. © Kola SULAIMON / AFP

In this Tuesday's episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the 43-year-old shed new light on the heartbreaking loss.

Meghan was joined by guest Reshma Saujani, the founder of the non-profit Girls Who Code, which supports women working in the computer science field.

Saujani, too, has been open about the miscarriages she has suffered in the past, leading Meghan to bring up the difficult topic during the episode.

"I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for, and to be able to be okay at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time," the Duchess of Sussex said.

Saujani praised the remarks as "really insightful" and shared that she hadn't heard someone speak about the topic in a way that she could relate to so much.

Meghan first revealed her miscarriage through a New York Times op-ed in 2020, where she explained that she had suffered a sharp pain while holding her son Archie.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second," she wrote.