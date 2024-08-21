Meghan Markle opens up about daughter Lilibet: "She has found her voice"
Cali, Colombia - During her recent visit to Colombia, Meghan Markle campaigned for girls' voices to be heard, citing her own daughter as an example.
Princess Lilibet is a pretty vocal toddler, according to her mother!
"Part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter – who, at 3, she has found her voice," Meghan revealed, per People.
"I was very, very fortunate at a young age to feel as though my voice was being heard, and I think that is a luxury that a lot of young girls and women aren't often afforded," she added.
The 43-year-old has repeatedly reported facing immense pressure during her time in the British royal family, something that significantly impacted her mental health.
Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, spent several days in Colombia at the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez, but the ex-royals left both of their children back in the US.
Meghan Markle shouts out Prince Harry as she pushes for female empowerment
"For us and the work that we do with the Archewell Foundation, certainly the work that we do as parents and that I do as a mother, is ensuring that young girls feel as though their voices are being heard and also that young boys are being raised to listen and to hear those young women as well," Meghan said.
"As my husband is great testament to, the role of men in this...is key."
The Duchess of Sussex also shared that she finds great inspiration from her own mother, Doria Ragland, in developing the confidence to speak her mind.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry called on the young people present to make a difference in their communities.
"I hope you understand how much your actions impact the people and children in your communities," he said, per Newsweek. "The path you've chosen will inspire and drive change for hundreds, even thousands, of young people."
Despite stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry have continued traveling abroad – though not longer on behalf of the Crown or the British governemnt.
Cover photo: Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP