Meghan Markle opens up about daughter Lilibet: "She has found her voice"

Cali, Colombia - During her recent visit to Colombia, Meghan Markle campaigned for girls' voices to be heard, citing her own daughter as an example.

Meghan Markle opened up about her daughter, Lilibet, during her recent visit to Colombia. © Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP

Princess Lilibet is a pretty vocal toddler, according to her mother!

"Part of the role modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter – who, at 3, she has found her voice," Meghan revealed, per People.

"I was very, very fortunate at a young age to feel as though my voice was being heard, and I think that is a luxury that a lot of young girls and women aren't often afforded," she added.

The 43-year-old has repeatedly reported facing immense pressure during her time in the British royal family, something that significantly impacted her mental health.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, spent several days in Colombia at the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez, but the ex-royals left both of their children back in the US.