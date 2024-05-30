Royal insiders share big update on Kate Middleton's cancer treatment

London, UK - Sources close to the royal family have confirmed that Kate Middleton has "turned a corner" and is making positive strides in her cancer treatment.

"It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better," a family friend told Vanity Fair in an update shared Tuesday.

The 42-year-old is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The treatment has been a "very challenging and worrying time" for Kate, the insider added.

Amid her recovery, Kate was recently spotted out and about with her family, sparking speculation about when the Princess of Wales will return to official appointments.



Reports that the mother of three is not expected to return to work until next year are not true, Vanity Fair writes, but there is still no timeline for Kate's comeback.