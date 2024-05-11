Prince William gives update on Kate Middleton's cancer treatment amid coastal trip

Isles of Scilly, UK - The United Kingdom's Prince William has given a positive update about his wife Kate's cancer treatment, saying "she's doing well."

Prince William (r.) provided a positive update on Kate Middleton's cancer treatment during his visit to the Isles of Scilly. © Collage: Chris Jackson & Toby Melville / POOL / AFP

William was asked about Kate as he toured the only hospital on the Isles of Scilly, located off southwestern England, to learn about a major building project to improve facilities being constructed on land owned by his Duchy of Cornwall.



Tracy Smith, administrator at St Mary’s Community Hospital in Hugh Town, greeted William when he arrived and hosted his tour of the small medical center following his visit to the harbor, where he bought his entourage Cornish pasties.

Smith said: "I asked William about his wife Kate, and he said: 'She's doing well, thanks,' and I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children."

The Princess of Wales appealed for her family to have time, space, and privacy when she announced her diagnosis for an undisclosed form of cancer on March 22 and said she had begun chemotherapy.

William was given a card for his father, King Charles – also a cancer patient – and Kate by Matron Lynda McHale, who said: "It was a card from my granddaughter who wanted to wish his father and wife 'get well soon.'"