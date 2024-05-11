Prince William gives update on Kate Middleton's cancer treatment amid coastal trip
Isles of Scilly, UK - The United Kingdom's Prince William has given a positive update about his wife Kate's cancer treatment, saying "she's doing well."
William was asked about Kate as he toured the only hospital on the Isles of Scilly, located off southwestern England, to learn about a major building project to improve facilities being constructed on land owned by his Duchy of Cornwall.
Tracy Smith, administrator at St Mary’s Community Hospital in Hugh Town, greeted William when he arrived and hosted his tour of the small medical center following his visit to the harbor, where he bought his entourage Cornish pasties.
Smith said: "I asked William about his wife Kate, and he said: 'She's doing well, thanks,' and I suggested they might like to come for a visit and bring the children."
The Princess of Wales appealed for her family to have time, space, and privacy when she announced her diagnosis for an undisclosed form of cancer on March 22 and said she had begun chemotherapy.
William was given a card for his father, King Charles – also a cancer patient – and Kate by Matron Lynda McHale, who said: "It was a card from my granddaughter who wanted to wish his father and wife 'get well soon.'"
Prince William pays visit to the Isles of Scilly as royal duties resume
As heir to the throne, William is Duke of Cornwall and receives an income from the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of land, property, and investments that owns much of the Isles of Scilly and nearly a third of residential buildings.
When the duke first arrived in brilliant summer sunshine, he enjoyed the Isles of Scilly like any other tourist – ordering five pasties but joking they were not all for him.
He also revealed he donned a wetsuit on Thursday to go swimming in the waters around Tresco island, where it is rumored he has spent breaks with his family.
William made a beeline for On The Quay cafe, where staff had baked a bigger batch of pasties, with flavors from chicken and chorizo to Bombay potato, in anticipation of the future king popping in.
After leaving the cafe, William chatted to tourists waiting for boats to take them to various islands, telling them, "I said to the team, do we have to leave today? Can't we stay a little bit longer?"
When one woman replied, "You can do whatever you want," he threw up his hands and said: "I wish. My family are very upset I'm here without them. My children will kill me if I don't get back."
Meanwhile, Prince Harry returned to his home country for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games earlier this week, but he did not spend time with William or Charles during the trip.
Cover photo: Collage: Chris Jackson & Toby Melville / POOL / AFP