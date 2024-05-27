Kate Middleton sparks new concern with reports of extended absence

London, UK - Kate Middleton is reportedly not planning a return to the public eye until next year as the royal continues her battle against cancer.

Kate Middleton is said to be opting out of royal duties through the end of the year as she continues her cancer treatment. © IMAGO / PA Images

Since confirming her diagnosis earlier this year, the Princess of Wales has withdrawn from the public eye and stepped from her duties as she concentrates on her recovery.

The 42-year-old is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy," according to the palace, but it remains unclear how long her treatment will take.

Friends of the mother-of-three have shared a new detail that suggests the future Queen will not be returning to royal duties anytime soon.

"I am told that Kate's diary for this year is empty," a royal source told the Daily Beast: "There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year."

According to the report, Kate is "surrounded" by her closest family and has isolated herself from any other contacts.

Notably, the outlet specified that she's with her "birth family" – adding further confusion to the much-speculated-upon situation.