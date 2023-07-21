Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly "taking time apart"

Montecito, California - Is the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really in crisis?

Sources told Radar Online that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to spend time apart amid their professional and personal troubles. © IMAGO / PPE

As severed million-dollar deals and legal disputes weigh on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has the pressure become too much for their relationship?

According to a report by Radar Online, the Sussexes are said to be "taking time apart" as they work to save their marriage.

"They're trying to figure out what hit them," a source told the outlet, adding, "Harry doesn't fit in Meghan's tacky Tinseltown world."

The prince now hopes to "find himself" with the necessary distance.

The youngest son of King Charles III is rumored to be planning to travel to Africa — solo — for a new Netflix documentary.

Meghan, meanwhile, remains at home in California to take care of their children, Archie (4) and Lilibet (2), and to work on her own career, a royal insider said.

