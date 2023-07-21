Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly "taking time apart"
Montecito, California - Is the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really in crisis?
As severed million-dollar deals and legal disputes weigh on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has the pressure become too much for their relationship?
According to a report by Radar Online, the Sussexes are said to be "taking time apart" as they work to save their marriage.
"They're trying to figure out what hit them," a source told the outlet, adding, "Harry doesn't fit in Meghan's tacky Tinseltown world."
The prince now hopes to "find himself" with the necessary distance.
The youngest son of King Charles III is rumored to be planning to travel to Africa — solo — for a new Netflix documentary.
Meghan, meanwhile, remains at home in California to take care of their children, Archie (4) and Lilibet (2), and to work on her own career, a royal insider said.
Prince Harry rumored to head to Africa as Meghan stays in California
Harry reportedly considers Africa to be a "second home" and the place he feels "most like himself."
In his bombshell memoir, Spare, Harry opened up about how he had found a second family in Africa and how, as a young man, he had repeatedly fled there to escape the grief after the death of his mother.
Is the 38-year-old now choosing this same path to escape his current problems at home?
The professional and personal stresses of the past few months have reportedly "made life a living hell" for the Sussexes of late, according to the insider. "Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on."
