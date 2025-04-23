Is Prince Harry threatening to reveal more royal secrets?
London, UK - Is Prince Harry planning to spill more of the royal family's secrets?
Just a few weeks ago, the 40-year-old was in London to testify during court hearings about his loss of police protection in the UK.
His security detail was taken away when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, resigned as working members of the royal family and moved to the US in 2020.
As The Sun reported on Monday, Harry said that the court hearings had confirmed his "worst fears" about his family, adding that "People would be shocked by what's being held back."
Royal expert Cameron Walker has now shed some light on the Duke of Sussex's cryptic comment, speculating that Harry may be planning a second book or a new podcast after the legal case plays out.
Walker suggested that his remark may have been "a bit of a veiled threat," noting that Harry could go public with what has been held back about the case so far.
Buckingham Palace fears further revelations from Prince Harry
"I think there will be people asking the question that if he loses this case, is he going to throw his toys out the pram and publish or speak to a publication about some of that private stuff that we heard in court?" Walker said.
While promoting his tell-all memoir Spare, Harry did say that he had enough material for another book, and he also admitted that the most difficult part of writing Spare was deciding what to cut out of it.
According to the expert, Buckingham Palace is (unsurprisingly!) none-too-pleased at the thought of Harry revealing more about the royal family.
