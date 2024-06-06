Prince Harry scores right to appeal in contentious UK security case

London, UK - Britain's Prince Harry will be able to appeal against the dismissal of his High Court challenge over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the UK.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

In a judgment in February, retired High Court judge Peter Lane rejected Harry's case and concluded RAVEC's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair.

However, Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, has been given the green light to challenge Lane's dismissal at the Court of Appeal, according to an order by Lord Justice Bean dated May 23.

In his 52-page partially redacted ruling dismissing his claim, Lane said Harry's lawyers had taken "an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the RAVEC process."

He added: "The 'bespoke' process devised for the claimant in the decision of February 28, 2020, was, and is, legally sound."

The judge said he accepted comments from Richard Mottram, the former chairman of RAVEC, who said that, even if he had received a document setting out all of Harry's legal arguments in February 2020, "I would have reached the same decision for materially the same reasons."

RAVEC has delegated responsibility from the Home Office over the provision of protective security arrangements for members of the royal family and others, with involvement from the Metropolitan Police, the Cabinet Office, and the royal household.