Prince Harry sets the record straight on Meghan Markle's business ventures

Montecito, California - In a new interview, Prince Harry dispelled rumors of trouble in paradise with Meghan Markle as he gushed over his wife's blossoming career.

The 40-year-old son of King Charles opened up about Meghan's latest business ventures in a new interview with People.

Harry revealed that he couldn't be prouder of his 43-year-old better half, who quickly sold out all of the products in the first launch from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"I am so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she's done and continues to do," he said, adding, "I'm incredibly proud."

Harry's comments dispel the recent chatter that he was unhappy with Meghan for using their two children to promote the brand.

The Duke of Sussex has also given his stamp of approval to his wife's new Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Harry makes a brief cameo in the lifestyle show, where he tells her at a business brunch, "You did a really great job. I love it."