Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tearful visit to family of Ulvade shooting victim

Uvalde, Texas - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to Ulvade, Texas, over the weekend, bringing about tears of joy and touching scenes in the tragedy-struck community.

Prince Harry (third from l.) and Meghan Markle (l.) paid a visit to Ulvade, Texas, on Saturday to visit the family of Robb Elementary School shooting victim Irma Garcia. © Collage: Screenshot/X/joeymtz4 & fuhknjo

During an impromptu visit on Saturday, the couple surprised a family who had suffered a heavy blow of fate, as reported by the Daily Mail.



In May 2022, 19 students and two teachers were killed in a horrific shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

One of the victims was Irma Garcia, with whose loved ones the Sussexes are still in close contact.

The teacher had sacrificed her own life in the tragedy while trying to protect her students in a classroom. Just three days after the fatal shooting of his wife, Garcia's husband Joe died of a heart attack.

The couple's nephew has now published photos and videos on social media of the surprise visit by the Duke and Duchess, who had traveled from California for his mother's birthday.

In the footage, Harry and Meghan posed side by side with numerous members of the family and even sang a serenade to the birthday girl.

