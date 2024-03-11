Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay tearful visit to family of Ulvade shooting victim
Uvalde, Texas - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to Ulvade, Texas, over the weekend, bringing about tears of joy and touching scenes in the tragedy-struck community.
During an impromptu visit on Saturday, the couple surprised a family who had suffered a heavy blow of fate, as reported by the Daily Mail.
In May 2022, 19 students and two teachers were killed in a horrific shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
One of the victims was Irma Garcia, with whose loved ones the Sussexes are still in close contact.
The teacher had sacrificed her own life in the tragedy while trying to protect her students in a classroom. Just three days after the fatal shooting of his wife, Garcia's husband Joe died of a heart attack.
The couple's nephew has now published photos and videos on social media of the surprise visit by the Duke and Duchess, who had traveled from California for his mother's birthday.
In the footage, Harry and Meghan posed side by side with numerous members of the family and even sang a serenade to the birthday girl.
Harry and Meghan remain in contact with Ulvade victim's family
The former royals also brought a cake with them on their visit.
"The cake was a surprise for my mother," her son John Martinez said via X.
"meghan and harry are so so thoughtful and sweet for doing that."
The meeting with the couple led to "lots of tears of joy and heartfelt moments," the 22-year-old told Hello Magazine in an interview.
"They were the kindest, most humble people ever, it was like having family and friends over having an amazing time together they fit right in, we laughed a lot and shared intimate memories together," he added.
According to the report, Harry and Meghan have been in regular contact with the family since the tragedy almost two years ago.
On average, they would get in touch every two months, Martinez revealed.
However, given their busy lives, their visit felt "felt more special."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/joeymtz4 & fuhknjo