Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly argue about including their kids in media projects

Los Angeles, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to support their lavish lifestyle with lucrative deals worth millions. The question is whether or not their children will be a part of the business strategy.

Two new Netflix deals for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the works to keep the money rolling in away from the crown!



As revealed by The Sun, the couple is said to have argued about whether or not their two children – Archie (4) and Lilibet (2) – should be included in their media ventures.

While the Duchess is allegedly more relaxed about showing her children in public and in front of cameras, Harry reportedly wants to avoid this and shield the kids.

An insider explains, "Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won."

According to the magazine, this may have been a contentious issue between the pair for some time – Meghan apparently wants a comeback in the spotlight, preferably with the little ones by her side.

