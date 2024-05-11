Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spill new details about their kids
Nigeria - During their visit to Nigeria, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave some unexpected insight into their family life.
The Sussexes usually keep their children out of the public eye, but at the start of their three-day trip to Nigeria, the pair were clearly in a chatty mood!
Even though Harry and Meghan left their little ones, Archie and Lilibet, at home in California, the parents of two revealed intimate details about their offspring during their visit to a local elementary school, according to the British Mirror.
While Harry and Meghan were allowed to accompany a lesson for the students, the former Suits star told them that "singing and dancing" was her soon-to-be three-year-old daughter's favorite class.
"Maybe it's all the jumping around," the 42-year-old joked.
Once reminded of her daughter, Meghan suddenly became very emotional and shared a special moment she recently experienced with Lili.
Meghan Markle shares emotional moment with daughter Lilibet
"A few weeks ago, she looked at me, and she would just see the reflection in my eye," she recalled. "And she was like, 'Mama, I see me in you.' Oh, now she was talking really literally."
The remark had a special meaning for Meghan, taking it as a metaphor for life.
She explained to the children at the elementary school, "I thought, yes, I do see me and you, and you see me and you, but as I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well."
The couple also revealed a sweet detail about their son Archie. While his little sister apparently loves jumping and skipping, the five-year-old seems to love building things.
Archie enjoys putting together constructions, Harry and Meghan revealed after the students proudly presented the couple with their self-built robot cars.
The Sussexes are visiting Nigeria as part of their commitment to the Invictus Games. Among other things, they want to use their trip to talk about mental health, a cause quite important to the couple.
Cover photo: Kola SULAIMON / AFP