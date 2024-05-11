Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spill new details about their kids

Nigeria - During their visit to Nigeria, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave some unexpected insight into their family life.

Prince Harry (l.) and Meghan Markle chatted with some young students during their three-day visit to Nigeria. © Kola SULAIMON / AFP

The Sussexes usually keep their children out of the public eye, but at the start of their three-day trip to Nigeria, the pair were clearly in a chatty mood!



Even though Harry and Meghan left their little ones, Archie and Lilibet, at home in California, the parents of two revealed intimate details about their offspring during their visit to a local elementary school, according to the British Mirror.

While Harry and Meghan were allowed to accompany a lesson for the students, the former Suits star told them that "singing and dancing" was her soon-to-be three-year-old daughter's favorite class.

"Maybe it's all the jumping around," the 42-year-old joked.

Once reminded of her daughter, Meghan suddenly became very emotional and shared a special moment she recently experienced with Lili.