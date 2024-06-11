Is Prince Harry ready to move back to England?

London, UK - Will Prince Harry soon be returning to his old homeland?

Prince Harry is said to be searching for a "permanent home" in England as he continues his legal battle to have security protection during visits to the UK. © Kola SULAIMON / AFP

Since breaking away from the British royal family in 2020, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been living with their two children in sunny California – thousands of miles away from Harry's old home in the UK.

But despite the still strained relationship with his family, the renegade prince seems to feel homesick from time to time, which is why he pays regular visits to his home country.

However, per a new report, Harry doesn't want to leave it at that anymore.

According to the Mirror, the 39-year-old is looking for a "permanent home" in England.

"As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK," royal expert Tom Quinn told the outlet. "Inevitably, the honeymoon period where everything in the States is new and exciting is coming to an end, and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles."

Also driving the father-of-two's alleged decision is how much he misses his old friends from his school days at Eton and his time in the army.