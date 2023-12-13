Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deemed "biggest losers"

Montecito, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have suffered another setback by being named among the "biggest losers" of the year .

Prince Harry (l.) and Meghan Markle suffered a few setbacks this year, their latest being deemed among the "biggest losers" of 2023 by The Hollywood Reporter. © Collage: IMAGO / Beautiful Sports & ZUMA Wire

Every year, The Hollywood Reporter compiles a list of its biggest winners and losers of the year in Hollywood.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made it into this year's starry ranking, but the couple may not be celebrating the milestone, as the Sussexes were named one of the "biggest losers of 2023."

While pop superstar Taylor Swift and Barbie actor Margot Robbie shined as part of the list's brightest winners, the former royal duo had their biggest missteps of the year laid out.

The outlet slammed the Sussexes for their faux pas in 2023, citing their "whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography, and an inert podcast."

It also pointed out their "savage takedown" as the target of a scathing South Park episode in March, followed by a Spotify exec infamously calling them "grifters."

They also reportedly got the axe from more royal family events, along with their alleged $25 million Spotify deal as a whole.

Adding to their downright challenging year, Harry testified in court, the first royal to do so in over 100 years, and the pair was plagued with rumors of marriage troubles.