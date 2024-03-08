Prince Harry threatened by stripper seeking to share naked photos of him on OnlyFans
Las Vegas, Nevada - Will Prince Harry soon face another scandal? A former stripper has threatened to publish nude photos of the royal dropout, potentially spelling real trouble for the Duke of Sussex.
In his younger years, Harry was known to get a bit carried away in the party scene.
Though his wild times are now long behind the father-of-two, the past seems to be catching up with him once again, as an ex-stripper apparently wants to pin the next scandal on the 39-year-old.
Carrie Royale (52), who allegedly partied and made out with the prince during a lavish party night in Las Vegas in 2012, is now vowing revenge.
In an interview with The Sun, the woman claimed to have "some nice pictures" of the exiled royal in the buff, which she has promised to publish on the adult-subscription platform OnlyFans.
"People will be shocked by them," Carrie said of the photos.
The reason for her threat? Carrie feels slighted by her exclusion from the Duke's bombshell memoir, Spare.
Nude photos of Prince Harry were published in 2012
Although Harry did indeed mention the night in question in his biography, his memories do not seem to be entirely consistent with Carrie's.
In his book, the renegade prince described how he had played strip billiards in a hotel room with friends and several women during a night of partying and had been photographed naked.
"These photos would never go away. They were permanent," the son of King Charles III recalled of the raunchy photos that later circulated in the media.
However, what was released was far from everything that was taken, as Carrie has declared.
"I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean... wow. He missed a lot of things from that night," she told The Sun.
While Carrie may be ready to go public with the explicit pictures, a spokesperson for OnlyFans has reiterated that she needs his consent to post them on the platform.
