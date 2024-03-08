Prince Harry threatened by stripper seeking to share naked photos of him on OnlyFans

Las Vegas, Nevada - Will Prince Harry soon face another scandal? A former stripper has threatened to publish nude photos of the royal dropout, potentially spelling real trouble for the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry has been threatened by a former stripper who partied with him in Las Vegas over a decade ago. © REUTERS

In his younger years, Harry was known to get a bit carried away in the party scene.

Though his wild times are now long behind the father-of-two, the past seems to be catching up with him once again, as an ex-stripper apparently wants to pin the next scandal on the 39-year-old.

Carrie Royale (52), who allegedly partied and made out with the prince during a lavish party night in Las Vegas in 2012, is now vowing revenge.

In an interview with The Sun, the woman claimed to have "some nice ­pictures" of the exiled royal in the buff, which she has promised to publish on the adult-subscription platform OnlyFans.

"People will be shocked by them," Carrie said of the photos.

The reason for her threat? Carrie feels slighted by her exclusion from the Duke's bombshell memoir, Spare.

