Prince Harry demands large sum of cash from British tabloid publisher

London, UK - Prince Harry is demanding a large payment from the publisher of the British newspaper the Daily Mirror because of alleged illegally collected information about his private life. Now, the sum he's asking for has been made clear.

Prince Harry made a thumbs-up sign as he left the Royal Courts of Justice after testifying last month. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

According to court documents released on the final day of his trial in London on Friday, the younger son of King Charles III is seeking 440,000 pounds – about $558,000 – in damages.

Harry's lawyers claimed that between 1996 and 2020, the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and Sunday People outlets of the Mirror Group Newspapers publishing house used illegally obtained material for numerous stories on him.

Harry's team said the publisher's journalists eavesdropped on voicemails and hired private investigators to get info on him, which ruined his relationships with his family and his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and fueled rumors about his partying and drug-using ways.

Mirror Group Newspapers, which has paid more than 100 million pounds, or $127 million, in other phone hacking lawsuits over the years, denied any wrongdoing in Harry's case.