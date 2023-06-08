Prince Harry says tossing phone hacking claims would be an "injustice"

London, UK - Prince Harry told the High Court in London he would "feel some injustice" if his phone hacking claims against the publisher of the Mirror were rejected, as he concluded giving evidence in his case.

Prince Harry told the court that rejecting his claims on phone hacking would feel like an "injustice." © REUTERS

He also claimed the press "misled me and covered up the wrongdoing" for his whole life and went to "extreme lengths to cover their tracks" during a second day in the witness box.

The 38-year-old is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles - which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People - were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called "blagging" or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

He told the court in London on Wednesday: "I believe that phone hacking was [done] on an industrial scale across at least three of the papers at the time ... that is beyond any doubt. To have a decision against me and any of the other people [bringing a claim], given that Mirror Group have admitted hacking, yes, I would feel some injustice ... if it wasn't accepted."

He told Justice Fancourt that he remembered suspicious activity, including missed calls and missing voicemail messages, "from the moment I had a mobile phone."



But MGN's attorney Andrew Green King's Counsel (KC) contended that Harry had no call data evidence and it was "total speculation" that journalists unlawfully obtained the information about him in 33 articles which are at the center of his case.

Facing questions from his own lawyer David Sherborne on Wednesday, Harry denied he had been speculating, saying there was "hard evidence."

The duke told the court: "For my whole life, the press has misled me and covered up the wrongdoing. For me to be sitting here in court knowing the defense has the evidence in front of them, and Mr. Green suggesting I'm speculating, I'm not entirely sure what to say."

In his written evidence, the duke said the alleged hacking of his phone "presented very real security concerns for not only me but also everyone around me."

