Prince Harry makes telling move in split from British royal family

Los Angeles, California - Four years after his infamous split from the royal family, Prince Harry has officially changed his place of residence.

Prince Harry changed his place of residence to the United States last year, but the information only recently became public. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a recently-emerged document, the 39-year-old now states that he is a resident of the US, per the Daily Mail.

Documents from his company, Travalyst, now feature the US under "New Country/State Usually Resident," where the UK was previously listed.

The Companies House paperwork shows that the Duke of Sussex actually changed his place of residence on June 29, 2023, but the news only became public this week.



The information comes as Harry is targeted by the Heritage Foundation think tank, which has demanded that his visa application be handed over by the White House.

The group argues that because the ex-royal wrote openly about his drug use in his memoir, Spare, entry with a work permit may well be refused.

It's suspected that Harry may have lied and said "no" to former drug use in his application.

In fact, the paperwork was presented to a judge at the beginning of the month, but it remains to be seen whether the filings will ever be made public.