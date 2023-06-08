Prince Harry's visa answers on drug use could be disclosed by DHS

Washington, DC - A federal judge has been told Prince Harry 's answers on prior drug use in his visa application should be disclosed, as they could raise questions over the government's integrity.

A conservative think tank has asked a federal judge to disclose Prince Harry's answers to questions about drug use on his US visa application. © Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP

The Duke of Sussex's reference to taking cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms in his memoir Spare prompted a conservative think tank to question why he was allowed into the US in 2020.

The Heritage Foundation brought the lawsuit against the US Department for Homeland Security (DHS) after a Freedom of Information Act request was rejected - claiming it was of "immense public interest."

Speaking after the first Federal court hearing in the case, Dr. Nile Gardiner, from the think tank, told reporters the lawsuit was about holding a high-profile figure and the US government to account.

"At the end of the day, this is about accountability, transparency, and openness on behalf of the US administration with regard to an immigration application by a high-profile individual," Dr Gardiner said.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the lawyer for the think tank, Samuel Dewey, told a judge their case was about the Duke of Sussex but also about the DHS's "compliance with the law."

Dewey told Judge Carl Nichols the matter had received "widespread and exceptional media attention," which has prompted "questions about government integrity."

After the hearing, Dewey told reporters: "The interest here is in the drug question. Stuff that's unrelated, we would expect them to redact and we're fine with that. We're not on a voyeuristic fishing expedition here."

In his controversial memoir, the duke said cocaine "didn't do anything for me," adding: "Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me." The Heritage Foundation's lawsuit argues that US law "generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry" to the country.