Will Prince Harry return to royal duties amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis?

London, UK - Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from the British royal family and moved to the US in 2020, but will the dropout prince soon return to his royal duties?

Prince Harry (r.) is reportedly willing to resume royal duties – but only if his father asks him to do so. © Collage: REUTERS

Despite his rift with the British royal family, the 39-year-old is said to be willing to return to his duties – should King Charles III ask him to do so.



Per Page Six, Harry wouldn't turn down his father's request for help, with a royal insider telling the outlet: "I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try."

However, the source believes it is unlikely that the Duke of Sussex would suggest resuming his duties as a senior royal of his own accord.

"I don't think it's something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own," the insider told the outlet.

The report comes shortly after Harry didn't hesitate to fly from the US to London to be by his father's side after the monarch's shock cancer diagnosis.