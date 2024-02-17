Will Prince Harry return to royal duties amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis?
London, UK - Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped down from the British royal family and moved to the US in 2020, but will the dropout prince soon return to his royal duties?
Despite his rift with the British royal family, the 39-year-old is said to be willing to return to his duties – should King Charles III ask him to do so.
Per Page Six, Harry wouldn't turn down his father's request for help, with a royal insider telling the outlet: "I have a hard time believing if his dad asks for his help that Harry would say no, I think he would try."
However, the source believes it is unlikely that the Duke of Sussex would suggest resuming his duties as a senior royal of his own accord.
"I don't think it's something that Harry would ask [to do] on his own," the insider told the outlet.
The report comes shortly after Harry didn't hesitate to fly from the US to London to be by his father's side after the monarch's shock cancer diagnosis.
Prince Harry says he will visit the UK as often as he can
The Duke was grateful that he could just get on a plane and spend time with him, Harry told Good Morning America on Friday, adding, "I love my family."
And when asked whether his father's health could possibly bring the family back together, the royal expatriate, who now lives in California with Meghan and their two children, gave a surprisingly promising answer.
"I've got other trips planned that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he said.
Sounds like a royal comeback is not completely out of the question after all!
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS