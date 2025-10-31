Prince Harry warns against showing kids on social media amid Meghan Markle's viral posts

Los Angeles, California - Prince Harry has shared his thoughts on the potentially dangerous impact of social media and AI on young kids, as his wife Meghan Markle continues to share glimpses of their little ones online.

Prince Harry (r.) spoke about the dangers of sharing photos of children online as his wife Meghan Markle continues to share subtle glimpses of their own kiddos. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a new episode of the podcast Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know, Harry opened up about sharing photos of his kids online.

While Meghan regularly shares footage of Archie (6) and Lilibet (4) on her Instagram, Harry himself is not as enthusiastic about it.

"Parents can do whatever they want," he began.

"The reality is, from what I've learned, what I've seen, what I've heard, and experienced especially through the Parents' Network, is you should be really, really worried, concerned, and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online, especially now with this surge on unregulated AI."

He added that parents "don't know how it's gonna be used" or where else it might be shared without their knowledge.

Both he and Meghan have been outspoken about the dangers of social media, and the 41-year-old emphasized that they are more "cautious and hesitant about allowing our kids to have access to social media."

However, he noted that "so many parents don't have that awareness."

