Prince Harry's latest move puts significant pressure on King Charles
London, UK - Prince Harry has made his royal exit official by changing his primary residence to the US, but what does this mean for his role within the British monarchy?
Even on paper, the Duke of Sussex has now formally left Great Britain behind.
However, despite his renewed decision against his British homeland, the youngest son of King Charles III still holds the position of "Counsellor of State" there and could, therefore, theoretically stand in for his father at official appointments – for example, if he were to be away or ill.
The circumstance is currently causing much debate in the UK, and the fact that Harry could continue to stand in for the monarch despite his emigration has prompted royal experts to call on the King to take action.
"Surely [Harry] can't demand full time top brass protection. Nor interfere with our media," royal biographer Angela Levin wrote via X. "Nor be a Counsellor of State to stand in for the Monarch should it be needed."
The comment echoes much of what other experts have said as they argue Harry should no longer be in the role of a royal representative.
Will Charles turn to Parliament to change Harry's status as Counsellor of State?
In addition to his wife, Queen Camilla, Charles is likely to be represented by the first four adults in line to the throne who are at least 21 years old: his sons William and Harry, as well as their cousin Princess Beatrice and their father, Prince Andrew.
According to the Daily Mail, only the King himself can change this – by officially addressing the British Parliament and obtaining a change in the law.
Charles had already taken such a step, as in 2022, he had his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward added to his list of representatives, and many experts now seem to expect him to take action to have Harry removed.
Incidentally, the prince himself has no say in the matter – he cannot resign from his position as royal deputy of his own free will.
Cover photo: Collage: Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Hollie Adams / POOL / AFP