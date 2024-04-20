Prince Harry's latest move puts significant pressure on King Charles

London, UK - Prince Harry has made his royal exit official by changing his primary residence to the US, but what does this mean for his role within the British monarchy?

Prince Harry's (l.) role as a Counsellor of State has been called into question by royal experts, who are encouraging King Charles III to have his youngest song removed from the position.

Even on paper, the Duke of Sussex has now formally left Great Britain behind.

However, despite his renewed decision against his British homeland, the youngest son of King Charles III still holds the position of "Counsellor of State" there and could, therefore, theoretically stand in for his father at official appointments – for example, if he were to be away or ill.

The circumstance is currently causing much debate in the UK, and the fact that Harry could continue to stand in for the monarch despite his emigration has prompted royal experts to call on the King to take action.

"Surely [Harry] can't demand full time top brass protection. Nor interfere with our media," royal biographer Angela Levin wrote via X. "Nor be a Counsellor of State to stand in for the Monarch should it be needed."

The comment echoes much of what other experts have said as they argue Harry should no longer be in the role of a royal representative.