Prince Harry's memoir gets a parody makeover for April Fool's Day

London, UK - First came the Twitter critics, then the late-night comedians and now the satirists: Prince Harry 's bestselling memoir Spare is getting the parody treatment and is set to arrive on the heels of April Fool's Day.

A parody of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, called Spare Us! A Harrody, will be available on April 5. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / REUTERS

Yes, the joke book is real, according to UK publisher Little, Brown, which is part of Hachette, UK.

Spare Us! A Harrody will be available to buy in the UK on April 5, a spokesperson for Little, Brown said in a Thursday email to the LA Times. It's still unclear if the book will be sold in the US and other countries.

The satire mocks the famed 38-year-old prince's merciless tell-all, that he published earlier this year, that skewered the modern British royal family.

The original Penguin Random House book contained unwelcome revelations about the spare heir – who is sixth in the British royal line of succession – including barbs about his sister-in-law Kate Middleton and anecdotes in which he smeared Elizabeth Arden cream on his frostbitten "todger" and lost his virginity in a field.

"All I had ever wanted was privacy. In order to get it, it seemed that an exceptionally detailed 500,000-word book was in order," reads a pointed Spare Us! excerpt released on the UK publisher's website. The book cover also features another portrait of Harry, this time with tape placed across his mouth.

Spare Us! was written by Bruno Vincent, whose other titles include Fairy Tales for Millennials and a dozen send ups of Enid Blyton's Famous Five series, including Five Go Gluten Free.

In the book, Vincent takes aim at the duke of Sussex's memoir amid his and his wife Meghan's apparently contradictory pursuit of privacy in Southern California.