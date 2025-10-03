Prince William breaks his silence with rare comment on Harry
London, UK - Prince Harry and Prince William have been at odds for years, but while the younger prince has repeatedly spoken about his brother, William has largely stayed quiet – until now!
The heir to the throne was a guest in a recent episode of the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, where he briefly reminisced about his brother.
As Page Six reported, William spoke about the difficult childhood he and Harry had as royals.
The remark came when he was asked how he felt about his eldest son, twelve-year-old Prince George, becoming king one day.
"Obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better," William said.
However, he added that this comes with the hope of not going back to some of the "practices of the past" that he and Harry had to grow up with.
"I'll do everything I can to make sure we don't regress in that situation," the Prince of Wales said.
Are Harry and William on the road to reconciliation?
William, who shares three children with his wife Kate Middleton, added that he "embraces" changes that are for the better.
"That's the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change," he said.
Even if the future king's words were only a casual reference to Harry, it's still seen as a further step towards reconciliation.
The brothers have been at odds since Harry stepped down from his role as a working royal and moved to the US in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.
Though the couple made some explosive allegations against the royals after their departure, Harry has been clear that he wants to reconcile with William and their father, King Charles III.
Just a few weeks ago, the 41-year-old marked a major step towards a reunion by meeting with Charles during a rare visit to the UK.
Cover photo: Collage: Suzanne Plunkett & Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP