Prince William breaks his silence with rare comment on Harry

London, UK - Prince Harry and Prince William have been at odds for years, but while the younger prince has repeatedly spoken about his brother, William has largely stayed quiet – until now!

Prince William (r.) made a rare comment about his brother Harry in a new episode of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler, briefly reminiscing on their childhood. © Collage: Suzanne Plunkett & Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

The heir to the throne was a guest in a recent episode of the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, where he briefly reminisced about his brother.

As Page Six reported, William spoke about the difficult childhood he and Harry had as royals.

The remark came when he was asked how he felt about his eldest son, twelve-year-old Prince George, becoming king one day.

"Obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better," William said.

However, he added that this comes with the hope of not going back to some of the "practices of the past" that he and Harry had to grow up with.

"I'll do everything I can to make sure we don't regress in that situation," the Prince of Wales said.