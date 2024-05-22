Royal insiders reveal Prince William's wedding day prank on Harry and Meghan!
London, UK - On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, heir to the throne Prince William is said to have pulled quite the prank on the happy couple!
An insider revealed the details of the trick in a recent interview with The Mirror.
Though the two siblings are no longer close, things were very different not too long ago, as William was even the best man to his younger brother at the 2018 wedding.
The 41-year-old took advantage of this, as an informant told the newspaper. As part of the prank, William attached a ladder to the back of their car – alluding to an accident Harry had recently suffered.
"Harry and Meghan went about midnight – shattered and madly in love. Apparently, Harry fell off a ladder recently while changing a light bulb for Meghan and hurt his arm," the source said. "So, Wills tied a ladder to the back of the car, which nearly floored a few people."
Fortunately, the joke did not spoil the magical evening.
Harry and William are no longer as close as they used to be
After Harry and Meghan resigned from their royal duties in 2020 and left the UK, the relationship between the brothers took a turn for the worse.
King Charles III also turned his back on his youngest son, and the prince is said to have upset his family with the scandalous revelations he shared in his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey as well as his memoir, Spare, in which he denounced the poor conditions of the palace.
Only time will tell whether Harry will be able to salvage his relationship with his family.
