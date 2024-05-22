Royal insiders reveal Prince William's wedding day prank on Harry and Meghan!

London, UK - On Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's wedding day, heir to the throne Prince William is said to have pulled quite the prank on the happy couple!

Prince William (l.) reportedly pulled a prank on his brother Harry on the day of his wedding to Meghan Markle (r.). © Collage: Yui Mok / POOL / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

An insider revealed the details of the trick in a recent interview with The Mirror.

Though the two siblings are no longer close, things were very different not too long ago, as William was even the best man to his younger brother at the 2018 wedding.

The 41-year-old took advantage of this, as an informant told the newspaper. As part of the prank, William attached a ladder to the back of their car – alluding to an accident Harry had recently suffered.

"Harry and Meghan went about midnight – shattered and madly in love. Apparently, Harry fell off a ladder recently while changing a light bulb for Meghan and hurt his arm," the source said. "So, Wills tied a ladder to the back of the car, which nearly floored a few people."

Fortunately, the joke did not spoil the magical evening.