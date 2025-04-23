Prince Louis is all grown up in adorable birthday snap!

London, UK - Happy birthday, Prince Louis! The youngest son of British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated his seventh birthday on Wednesday.

Prince Louis turned seven on Wednesday. © Oli Scarff/AFP

On his special day, Louis' proud parents honored him by sharing a new portrait of the birthday boy.

In the picture, the prince can be seen in a garden, sitting casually on a tree trunk and looking into the camera with a grin.

But the little royal sported an adorable gap in his mouth, as he has lost his two front teeth.

With the new photo, William and Kate continue a long-standing tradition of sharing a new snap of their little ones – 11-year-old George, nine-year-old Charlotte, and newly seven-year-old Louis – in celebration of their birthdays.

As Louis grows older, he has been attending more and more royal events. Most recently, he joined the family on their annual Christmas Day church outing.

And his presence hasn't gone unnoticed, despite his young age. Last summer, he went viral for his hilariously dramatic reactions to the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The prince's birthday kicks off a series of festivities for the royal family to enjoy over the coming weeks.