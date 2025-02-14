Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate Valentine's Day with sweet PDA snap

London, UK - Even after two decades together, Prince William and Kate Middleton are still head over heels, as the royal couple's Valentine's Day post has proved!

Prince William (r.) and wife Kate Middleton celebrated Valentine's Day 2025 with a rare romantic snap shared via their social media pages. © Screenshot/Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales

The characteristically private Prince and Princess of Wales are often reserved in public when it comes to their romance.

But on Friday, the two decided to show some rare PDA with a heartwarming social media post honoring Valentine's Day 2025.

Shared to both Instagram and X, the post features a simple red heart as the caption.

The photo sees William and Kate sitting on a picnic blanket in the woods with their fingers intertwined as the future king kisses his wife tenderly on the cheek – a moment that makes her glow!

The snap appears to have been taken during the filming of a video from last fall where Kate announced that she had completed a course of chemotherapy to treat her cancer.