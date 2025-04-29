Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy swoon-worthy date on wedding anniversary

Isle of Mull, UK - Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in a very special place.

Prince William (l.) and Kate Middleton spent their wedding anniversary in the country where they met. © OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP

On Tuesday, the two British royals traveled to Scotland to commemorate their anniversary in a very special place.

As reported by People, the lovebirds opted to return to Scotland for the special day, as that's where they first met as students at the University of St. Andrews!

The 42-year-old Prince of Wales was initially close friends with Kate before a romantic connection developed around a year after their first meeting.

However, their engagement was a long time coming, as William waited until he and the 43-year-old Princess of Wales had been dating for about six years before he popped the question.

Their wedding took place just about a year later – on April 29, 2011 – and the couple are now the proud parents of three children. After the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, William is now first in line to the throne.