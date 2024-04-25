Prince William fulfills child's greatest wish in latest royal outing

Birmingham, UK - 12-year-old Freddie's biggest dream was to meet Prince William in person, so the boy wrote a letter asking to the heir to the throne to pay a visit to his school. Sure enough, William accepted the invite!

Prince William paid a visit to an elementary school in the UK, making one student's wish come true in his latest public appearance. © OLI SCARFF / POOL / AFP

When the royal arrived at the school, the boy was visibly nervous!

It had been six months since the Birmingham native had sent the letter, as reported by Express.

"I'm here now and I'm sorry I couldn't come to your school in October," William told Freddie, whose greatest wish he had fulfilled by visiting.

During the visit, the 41-year-old took part in a workshop where Freddie and his fellow students discussed important topics such as mental health and well-being with the prince.

Afterward, William snuck in a classic "dad joke" that he revealed was Princess Charlotte's favorite.

"Knock knock – who's there? Interrupting cow – Moo!" he quipped, making his young admirer laugh.

The outing marked William's second public appearance since his wife, Kate Middleton, announced her shock cancer diagnosis.