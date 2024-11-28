Prince William reveals son Louis' annoying habit: "I spend my whole life with my fingers in my ears"

London, UK - Heir to the British throne Prince William revealed he has to cover his ears at home these days because his son Louis has taken up a new hobby!

As People reported on Wednesday, the future king spent last week's Tusk Conservation Awards with Rolling Stones bassist Ronnie Wood and Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler.

During the event, he reportedly told the pair that six-year-old Prince Louis was a real musician himself.

"My youngest is learning the drums. That's why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears," William joked.

The son of King Charles presented three awards during the ceremony, which recognizes exceptional conservationists and their significant impact on wildlife and communities across Africa.

He later told the audience why he's committed to nature conservation, saying, "Tonight is a reminder that our planet continues to face terrifying environmental concerns, from climate change and habitat destruction to the exploitation of natural resources and an alarming downward trend in global biodiversity.

"Rainforests the size of countries are disappearing. And one million species are at risk of extinction, mostly due to human activity."