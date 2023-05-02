Tony Awards 2023: Star-studded nominee lineup unveiled

New York, New York - The nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards have finally been announced, and the star -studded list includes some major surprises!

Broadway icons Lea Michele (l) and Myles Frost announced the 76th annual Tony Award nominations from the Sofitel Hotel in New York City on Tuesday. © JENNY ANDERSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The nominations were revealed by well-known Broadway performers Lea Michele and Myles Frost on Tuesday, presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.



The prestigious award show, which has moved to the United Palace in New York City this year, recognizes and celebrates the best of the best in the world of Broadway.

Ariana DeBose will return as the host of this year's ceremony for the second consecutive year, adding her signature charm and style to the show once again.

From beloved classics like Into the Woods and A Doll's House to new and innovative productions like & Juliet, Shucked, and Kimberly Akimbo, the world of theater continues to thrive with diverse performances catering to all audiences.



The 2023 Tony Awards nominations highlight the impressive talent that has captivated audiences in the past year.