Tony Awards 2023: Star-studded nominee lineup unveiled
New York, New York - The nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards have finally been announced, and the star-studded list includes some major surprises!
The nominations were revealed by well-known Broadway performers Lea Michele and Myles Frost on Tuesday, presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing.
The prestigious award show, which has moved to the United Palace in New York City this year, recognizes and celebrates the best of the best in the world of Broadway.
Ariana DeBose will return as the host of this year's ceremony for the second consecutive year, adding her signature charm and style to the show once again.
From beloved classics like Into the Woods and A Doll's House to new and innovative productions like & Juliet, Shucked, and Kimberly Akimbo, the world of theater continues to thrive with diverse performances catering to all audiences.
The 2023 Tony Awards nominations highlight the impressive talent that has captivated audiences in the past year.
Who received nominations for the 76th annual Tony Awards?
Among the nominees for Best Musical are the acclaimed productions of & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Shucked, and Some Like It Hot.
Ain't No Mo', Between Riverside and Crazy, Cost of Living, Fat Ham, and Leopoldstadt are all up for Best Play.
In addition to these major categories, several talented performers have been nominated for their outstanding work.
Notable nominees include Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House, Audra McDonald in Ohio State Murders, Ben Platt in Parade, Christian Borle in Some Like It Hot, and Samuel L. Jackson in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.
The nominations also highlight the tireless contributions of behind-the-scenes artists. Honorees for Best Costume Design of a Musical include Gregg Barnes for Some Like It Hot, Susan Hilferty for Parade, and Jennifer Moeller for Lerner and Loewe's Camelot. Nominations for Best Direction of a Play feature Saheem Ali for Fat Ham, Jo Bonney for Cost of Living, and Max Webster for Life of Pi.
As if the list couldn't get any more impressive, music icon Mariah Carey has also scored her first Tony Award nomination for her role in producing Some Like It Hot.
The 2023 Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 11, and will be televised live on CBS and streaming live and on-demand with exclusive content on Paramount+.
Cover photo: Collage: Jenny Anderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP