Tony Awards 2025 Nominations Day: The full list of Broadway nominees

New York, New York - Tony Awards Nominations Day is finally here! And as expected, this huge Broadway season has some surprises and snubs to digest.

Actors Sarah Paulson (l.) and Wendell Pierce hosted the 2025 Tony Awards Nominations announcement at Sofitel New York on Thursday. © JENNY ANDERSON/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

The American Theatre Wing’s 78th Tony Awards nominees were announced on Thursday by Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce, and has proved some stiff competition for Broadway Biggest Night.

The biggest snubs? The Idina Menzel led original musical Redwood, which was completely shut out, and Sutton Foster as Once Upon a Mattress' leading lady.

Also notably left out were a crop of screen stars: Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello, Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler in lead actor nominations for their Romeo + Juliet, Shailene Woodley in Cult of Love, Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher in Left on Tenth, Robert Downey Jr. in McNeal, and Kieran Culkin who returned to Broadway this year in Glengarry Glen Ross fresh off his Oscar win.

Yet, some A-list Hollywood stars have nabbed their first Tony nominations: George Clooney, Sarah Snook, Sadie Sink, Mia Farrow, and Bob Odenkirk.

The biggest surprise? Buena Vista Social Club tying with fellow original musicals Maybe Happy Ending and Death Becomes Her to all rack up the same amount and most nods of the year, 10 each.

840 designated Tony voters will vote over the next 5 weeks for the 26 categories' winners. The nominees were selected by an independent committee of 54 theater professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee.

This year's Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8, 2025, hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo. It will be broadcast at 8 PM EST on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.



Head below to check out the full list of this year's Tony Awards Nominations.