Tony Awards 2025 Nominations Day: The full list of Broadway nominees
New York, New York - Tony Awards Nominations Day is finally here! And as expected, this huge Broadway season has some surprises and snubs to digest.
The American Theatre Wing’s 78th Tony Awards nominees were announced on Thursday by Tony Award winners Sarah Paulson and Wendell Pierce, and has proved some stiff competition for Broadway Biggest Night.
The biggest snubs? The Idina Menzel led original musical Redwood, which was completely shut out, and Sutton Foster as Once Upon a Mattress' leading lady.
Also notably left out were a crop of screen stars: Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in Othello, Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler in lead actor nominations for their Romeo + Juliet, Shailene Woodley in Cult of Love, Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher in Left on Tenth, Robert Downey Jr. in McNeal, and Kieran Culkin who returned to Broadway this year in Glengarry Glen Ross fresh off his Oscar win.
Yet, some A-list Hollywood stars have nabbed their first Tony nominations: George Clooney, Sarah Snook, Sadie Sink, Mia Farrow, and Bob Odenkirk.
The biggest surprise? Buena Vista Social Club tying with fellow original musicals Maybe Happy Ending and Death Becomes Her to all rack up the same amount and most nods of the year, 10 each.
840 designated Tony voters will vote over the next 5 weeks for the 26 categories' winners. The nominees were selected by an independent committee of 54 theater professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee.
This year's Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 8, 2025, hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo. It will be broadcast at 8 PM EST on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Head below to check out the full list of this year's Tony Awards Nominations.
Tony Awards Nomaintions 2025: The full list
Best Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Dead Outlaw
- Death Becomes Her
- Maybe Happy Ending
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- English
The Hills of California
John Proctor is the Villain
Oh, Mary!
Purpose
Best Revival of a Play
- Eureka Day
- Romeo + Juliet
- Thornton Wilder's Our Town
- Yellow Face
Best Revival of a Musical
- Floyd Collins
- Gypsy
- Pirates! The Penzance Musical
- Sunset Blvd.
Best Book of a Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Dead Outlaw, Itamar Moses
- Death Becomes Her, Marco Pennette
- Maybe Happy Ending, Will Aronson and Hue Park
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Dead Outlaw, Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
- Death Becomes Her, Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
- Maybe Happy Ending, Music: Will Aronson Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
- Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
- Jon Michael Hill, Purpose
- Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face
- Harry Lennix, Purpose
- Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California
- Mia Farrow, The Roommate
- LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose
- Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain
- Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending
- Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
- Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.
- Jonathan Groff, Just in Time
- James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
- Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her
- Audra McDonald, Gypsy
- Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical
- Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.
- Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Glenn Davis, Purpose
- Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain
- Francis Jue, Yellow Face
- Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross
- Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Tala Ashe, English
- Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day
- Marjan Neshat, English
- Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain
- Kara Young, Purpose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH
- Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw
- Danny Burstein, Gypsy
- Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club
- Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw
- Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time
- Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical
- Joy Woods, Gypsy
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Marsha Ginsberg, English
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Rachel Hauck, Swept Away
- Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending
- Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club
- Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her
- Derek McLane, Just in Time
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Rob Howell, The Hills of California
- Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club
- Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical
- Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending
- Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her
- Catherine Zuber, Just in Time
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California
- Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain
- Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.
- Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club
- Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins
- Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending
- Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain
- Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck
- Nick Powell, The Hills of California
- Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club
- Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.
- Peter Hylenski, Just in Time
- Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending
- Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins
Best Direction of a Play
- Knud Adams, English
- Sam Mendes, The Hills of California
- Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!
- Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain
- Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Direction of a Musical
- Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club
- Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending
- David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.
Best Choreography
- Joshua Bergasse, SMASH
- Camille A. Brown, Gypsy
- Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her
- Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical
- Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club
Best Orchestrations
- Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time
- Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending
- Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins
- Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club
- David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.
Happy Tony Noms Day!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/David Watkis & JENNY ANDERSON/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP