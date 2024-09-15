2024 Emmy Awards: Which TV shows will reign supreme?

Los Angeles, California - Historical epic Shogun – a tale of warring dynasties in feudal Japan – could make history on Sunday at the Emmys, television 's equivalent of the Oscars.

The 2024 Emmy Awards are set to kick off on Sunday at 8 PM ET. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Picturelux

The FX series is hotly tipped to become the first-ever non-English-language winner of the award for best drama – the most prestigious prize at the gala honoring the best on the small screen.



The show's cast could also win big with a host of nominations, including for veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada, and co-stars Anna Sawai and Tadanobu Asano.

Any new victories on Sunday would add to the already-record-breaking tally of 14 gongs Shogun took home from the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

This is the second Emmys gala this year, after crippling twin strikes in Hollywood last year bumped the 2023 ceremony to January.

The months-long walkout by actors and writers also crimped the pipeline of new shows that could be released in time for this edition, meaning submissions dropped by a third year-on-year.

And with awards heavyweights like Succession – which dominated the Emmys for years – having finished their runs, the path could be clear for some interesting newcomers.

One of those is Netflix's word-of-mouth smash Baby Reindeer , based on a relatively unknown Scottish comedian's harrowing one-man show about sexual abuse.

Part of the attention stemmed from the show's claim to be "a true story" – an insistence that earned the streamer a $170 million lawsuit from a British woman who claims she was the inspiration for its obsessive and violent stalker.

Pundits predict Emmy voters will choose Baby Reindeer as best limited series, while its creator, Richard Gadd, goes head-to-head with Andrew Scott (Ripley) and Jon Hamm (Fargo) for best actor honors.

The limited series section, for shows that end in a single season, always draws A-list Hollywood stars, and this year is no exception.

Jodie Foster is a best actress favorite for her turn as an Alaskan cop in True Detective: Night Country, up against fellow Oscar winner Brie Larson, as a pioneering female chemist in Lessons in Chemistry.