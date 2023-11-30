Bachelor in Paradise: Connections fall apart ahead of explosive finale

Los Angeles, California - The stage has been set for a dramatic finale to Bachelor in Paradise season 9 as seemingly stable connections crumbled in the penultimate hour.

Blake Moynes (l) departed paradise after admitting defeat in his romance with Jess Girod. © ABC/Craig Sjodin

Thursday's episode kicked off with a bang as Blake Moynes and Jess Girod reevaluated their current connection, with the former admitting defeat in attempting to save it.

The pair gave each other a tearful goodbye as they accepted the reality, but Blake soon made an unexpected move to find an exit vehicle in an abrupt surrender from the series.

Kylee Russell hoped to intercept him on his way out, but Blake remained adamant that there was no hope for him on the beach.

Blake's exit left the rest of the contestants antsy, and Mercedes Northup became the next to confront her love interest, Tyler Norris. Despite Mercedes' pleas to find a spark between them, it was quickly made clear that their bond wasn't as secure as necessary to survive the storms of paradise.

Another one then bit the dust as Tyler bid farewell in the second exit SUV of the night. Talk about efficiency!

Thankfully, there was some positivity left as Olivia Lewis and Michael Barbour continued to hit it off after their recent introduction, while Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei held strong in their long-lasting connection.

Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock also proved to be a good fit, but Rachel Recchia found herself still struggling to figure out where her heart was leading her.