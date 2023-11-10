Bachelor in Paradise: Charity provides Clarity as love connections shuffle
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise has finally given fans some clarity after last week's big cliffhanger, with the beachside drama only getting hotter!
Picking up where things left off, Thursday's episode begins with Charity Lawson chatting with Eliza Isichei to clarify her opinions of Aaron Bryant.
Despite Kat's warnings that Charity said Aaron was a red flag, the former Bachelorette revealed that Aaron's ex-girlfriend is the real red flag.
After Charity's season wrapped up with Aaron in third place, the ex messaged her "a million times," even reaching out to Charity's family as well.
Aaron then told Charity that his ex didn't even reach out to him at that point, seeming to confirm that he isn't the villain here — though the situation is still a bit uncomfortable for Eliza.
Eliza and Aaron decided to continue their relationship, making a pact to be 100% honest with one another. The pair later sealed their commitment as Aaron revealed he's officially falling for her. Cue worldwide swoons from Bachelor Nation!
Of course, the drama never ends in paradise! A love triangle has brewed between Kat Izzo, Olivia Lewis, and John Henry Spurlock ahead of the next rose ceremony, where the men hold the power.
Meanwhile, Blake Moynes and Jess Girod resumed their tension after Blake went on a date with newbie Genevie Mayo. Blake told Jess that, though the date went well, he couldn't get her off his mind, and she admitted she felt the same way. Guess that kiss with Tyler Norris didn't mean much then!
As the women grew desperate for a connection that could earn them a coveted rose, Kat leveled up her prowl on John Henry with a secret rendevous.
An abrupt self-elimination causes chaos before the rose ceremony
Kat dropped John Henry an anonymous note asking to meet in the hot tub, and though he met up with her, John Henry confessed he was unsure of whether or not he could trust her after her recent behavior.
With John Henry seemingly assuaged, Olivia headed straight for Kat, who told her off for not approaching her about attempting to win John Henry from her.
Tensions between the pair remained high as the rose ceremony kicked off, but the craziness did not end there.
Becca Serrano randomly decided to leave paradise after one episode, leaving Brayden Bowers lost over his rose choice following their success date last week.
Alas, the ceremony kicked off anyway, securing the following connections:
- Aven Jones and Kylie Russell
- Tyler and Mercedes Northup
- Peter Cappio and Sam Picco
- Aaron and Eliza
- Blake and Jess
- Tanner Courtad and Rachel Recchia
- John Henry and Kat
- Brayden and Olivia
Without roses to call their own, Genevie and Davia Bunch depart paradise.
The surprise pairings of Tanner and Rachel and John Henry and Kat continued to wreak havoc on the beach, with Olivia admitting she doesn't know what connections are left for her. Thankfully, in came a new man: Michael Barbour from Charity's season of The Bachelorette.
With Olivia hoping for another chance at love, the show has left fans on a cliffhanger once again until Bachelor in Paradise returns on Thursday, November 17 at 9 PM ET on ABC.
Cover photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin