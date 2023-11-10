Bachelor in Paradise: Charity provides Clarity as love connections shuffle

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise has finally given fans some clarity after last week's big cliffhanger, with the beachside drama only getting hotter!

Charity Lawson (l) made a surprise appearance on Thursday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, where she chatted with her third-place suitor, Aaron Bryant. © ABC/Craig Sjodin

Picking up where things left off, Thursday's episode begins with Charity Lawson chatting with Eliza Isichei to clarify her opinions of Aaron Bryant.

Despite Kat's warnings that Charity said Aaron was a red flag, the former Bachelorette revealed that Aaron's ex-girlfriend is the real red flag.

After Charity's season wrapped up with Aaron in third place, the ex messaged her "a million times," even reaching out to Charity's family as well.

Aaron then told Charity that his ex didn't even reach out to him at that point, seeming to confirm that he isn't the villain here — though the situation is still a bit uncomfortable for Eliza.

Eliza and Aaron decided to continue their relationship, making a pact to be 100% honest with one another. The pair later sealed their commitment as Aaron revealed he's officially falling for her. Cue worldwide swoons from Bachelor Nation!

Of course, the drama never ends in paradise! A love triangle has brewed between Kat Izzo, Olivia Lewis, and John Henry Spurlock ahead of the next rose ceremony, where the men hold the power.

Meanwhile, Blake Moynes and Jess Girod resumed their tension after Blake went on a date with newbie Genevie Mayo. Blake told Jess that, though the date went well, he couldn't get her off his mind, and she admitted she felt the same way. Guess that kiss with Tyler Norris didn't mean much then!

As the women grew desperate for a connection that could earn them a coveted rose, Kat leveled up her prowl on John Henry with a secret rendevous.