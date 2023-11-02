Bachelor in Paradise: Relationships crumble as plot twists plague the beach

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise returned with a bang as utter chaos descended the beach thanks to a few new arrivals.

Charity Lawson (l) made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise seaosn 9. © Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin & Screenshot/Instagram/bachelorinparadise

Picking up in the destruction of Hurricane Kat, Thursday's episode began with Kat Izzo and Tanner Courtad finally calling it quits after a tense chat, with the former making sure that everyone knew it was her idea (whether or not that's accurate).

Jess Girod and Blake Moynes then got busy reassessing their situationship after Jess's bombshell revelation that she hoped to explore other options despite their connection.

Despite her own hesitations, Blake being asked out by new arrival Genevieve Parisi led her to find her feelings for him once again, breaking down in tears as Blake ultimately goes out on the date.

Meanwhile, Kat set her sights on a Hot Girl Summer with John Henry Spurlock, potentially throwing Olivia Lewis to the wolves. Brayden Bowers branded Kat a "homie hopper" as he called out Kat's clear attempts to secure a rose after losing her connection with Tanner. Fair enough, Brayden, fair enough.

The plot thickened when Kat made her way to Eliza Isichei and spilled some outside-of-paradise tea from former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, who deemed Aaron Bryant a red flag.

Though Kat's timing is suspicious, Aaron did make his way (somehow) into Charity's final three, so she just might know a thing or two about the man.