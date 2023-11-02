Bachelor in Paradise: Relationships crumble as plot twists plague the beach
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise returned with a bang as utter chaos descended the beach thanks to a few new arrivals.
Picking up in the destruction of Hurricane Kat, Thursday's episode began with Kat Izzo and Tanner Courtad finally calling it quits after a tense chat, with the former making sure that everyone knew it was her idea (whether or not that's accurate).
Jess Girod and Blake Moynes then got busy reassessing their situationship after Jess's bombshell revelation that she hoped to explore other options despite their connection.
Despite her own hesitations, Blake being asked out by new arrival Genevieve Parisi led her to find her feelings for him once again, breaking down in tears as Blake ultimately goes out on the date.
Meanwhile, Kat set her sights on a Hot Girl Summer with John Henry Spurlock, potentially throwing Olivia Lewis to the wolves. Brayden Bowers branded Kat a "homie hopper" as he called out Kat's clear attempts to secure a rose after losing her connection with Tanner. Fair enough, Brayden, fair enough.
The plot thickened when Kat made her way to Eliza Isichei and spilled some outside-of-paradise tea from former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, who deemed Aaron Bryant a red flag.
Though Kat's timing is suspicious, Aaron did make his way (somehow) into Charity's final three, so she just might know a thing or two about the man.
Kat Izzo stirs trouble for multiple connections in Paradise
Enter Becca Serrano, a contestant from Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor who only spent one night at the mansion.
After some mingling, she picked Brayden for her date, sending Rachel Recchia into a panic. Rachel gave Brayden her blessing but remained frustrated in her confessional.
Unfortunately, Brayden then reclaimed his villain status as he fell head over heels for Becca and said the date blew his date with Rachel out of the water. Salt, meet wound.
With Genevieve and Blake enjoying their date, Jess swiftly got over her heartbreak by smooching Tyler Norris. Plot twist?
Kat continued to pursue John Henry, much to Olivia's chagrin, though the duo seemed to survive the attempted invasion from the hurricane.
Going back to Aaron and Eliza, the latter continued to struggle with the tip from Kat. Eliza confronted Aaron over the comment, and he explained that an ex of his claimed that he left her to be on Charity's season of the show.
Aaron clarified the timeline but, in doing so, overstepped and dropped a second ex-girlfriend who accused him of two-timing - an accusation Eliza was not made aware of. Yikes!
With more new questions and no real answers, the pair's relationship is officially on the rocks.
Enter: clarity! Oops... we meant Charity!
Charity Lawson makes a surprise return on Bachelor in Paradise
Charity pulled the girls aside for a private chat about everyone's current connections before Eliza asked her to step out separately so they could talk one-on-one. Aaron then approached Kat and called her out for sharing the gossip, adding further fuel to the drama.
With a storm brewing, the episode came to a rough close, doubling down on the cliffhangers in the latest Bachelor Nation double feature.
Find out how the drama ends when Bachelor in Paradise returns on November 9 at 8 PM ET on ABC.
