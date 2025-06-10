Bachelor in Paradise season 10 reveals starting cast members!

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor Nation has finally gotten more news about the long-awaited season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise !

(From l. to r.) Sam McKinney, Alexe Godin, and Dale Moss were revealed to be among the new cast members joining Bachelor in Paradise for season 10. © Collage: Disney/Samantha Drasin

On Tuesday, ABC revealed the first wave of starting cast members for the spin-off's latest season, which is set to feature alumni from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and their Golden counterparts.

Bailey Brown and Alexe Godin from Grant's season of The Bachelor are hitting the beach, joining their former castmate Zoe McGrady, whose appearance in Paradise was confirmed during The Bachelor's season 29 finale.

Bachelor in Paradise will also welcome several familiar faces from Jenn's season of The Bachelorette, including Brian Autz, Hakeem Moulton, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Ricky, Sam McKinney, and Spencer Conley.

Other recent alumni heading to Paradise are Jess Edwards and Lexi Young – both of whom competed in Joey's season of The Bachelor.

Making a return to Paradise is Kat Izzo, who originally starred in Zach's season of The Bachelor before appearing on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Kat was paired up with John Henry Spurlock by the end of the season, but after the finale aired, the two confirmed that they had ended their engagement.