Bachelor in Paradise season 10 reveals starting cast members!
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor Nation has finally gotten more news about the long-awaited season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise!
On Tuesday, ABC revealed the first wave of starting cast members for the spin-off's latest season, which is set to feature alumni from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and their Golden counterparts.
Bailey Brown and Alexe Godin from Grant's season of The Bachelor are hitting the beach, joining their former castmate Zoe McGrady, whose appearance in Paradise was confirmed during The Bachelor's season 29 finale.
Bachelor in Paradise will also welcome several familiar faces from Jenn's season of The Bachelorette, including Brian Autz, Hakeem Moulton, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Ricky, Sam McKinney, and Spencer Conley.
Other recent alumni heading to Paradise are Jess Edwards and Lexi Young – both of whom competed in Joey's season of The Bachelor.
Making a return to Paradise is Kat Izzo, who originally starred in Zach's season of The Bachelor before appearing on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Kat was paired up with John Henry Spurlock by the end of the season, but after the finale aired, the two confirmed that they had ended their engagement.
Which Bachelor Nation stars are heading to Paradise for season 10?
Another big name heading to Paradise is Dale Moss, who famously exited season 16 of The Bachelorette early with leading lady Clare Crawley. The two broke up shortly afterward.
Rounding out the season 10 cast are Justin Glaze and Kyle Howard, both of whom starred in Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette. Justin was the runner-up in that season and later appeared in season 8 of Paradise.
The first wave of stars does not include any senior contestants from the Golden series, but additional cast members are expected to be unveiled throughout the season, which kicks off on July 7.
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/Samantha Drasin