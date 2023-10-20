Bachelor in Paradise: Truth box stirs up "max volume" drama in Week 4
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise served up some hard truths for the beachgoers in Week 4 as strong connections fell victim to new arrivals and anonymous messages revealed hidden feuds.
First up in Thursday's episode was the conclusion to Sam Jeffries' unfortunate medical situation, as sunrise marked the doctor's deadline for a bowel movement before she'd have to seek treatment.
With no progress, Sam bid farewell to paradise and her heartbroken connection, Aaron Schwartzman.
But things weren't quite safe for the other couples, as John Henry Spurlock, who was cut from Charity's season of The Bachelorette, arrived on the island and asked Olivia Lewis out on a date.
Olivia consulted Peter Cappio before accepting the offer (an exceedingly rare act of respect in paradise!), and despite his concerns, she proceeded with the date, and the pair seemed to strike up a real connection. After the date, Olivia told Peter that she would like to explore both relationships, but Peter later approached Olivia again, making a proper love confession that was sealed with a kiss!
Meanwhile, Kylee Rusell chatted with Aven Jones about their connection, and the pair ultimately confirmed their exclusivity, with neither looking to approach any new arrivals.
Then, Sean McLaughlin sabotaged his seemingly strong connection with Rachel Recchia as he revealed he hoped to chat it up with Jess Girod. Ensuring total chaos, Brayden Bowers stepped in to shoot his shot with Rachel and told her about Sean's desire to step out of the relationship.
Rachel confronted Sean, who promised that he wanted to continue their connection after speaking with Jess, notably excluding the fact that she simply wasn't interested in him.
Kat Izzo slammed by beachgoers in Bachelor in Paradise's truth box
Another new arrival from Charity's season, John Buresh, shook things up even more by taking Eliza Isichei on a date, who agreed to go despite her fairly strong connection with Aaron Bryant.
After the date, Eliza admitted that she still had Aaron on her mind, though she didn't appear to feel 100% confident either way.
Before the week's rose ceremony could begin, bartender Wells introduced the truth box, which held anonymous notes from the beachgoers about one another that were then read aloud.
The majority of notes took digs at Kat Izzo, who was understandably left fuming as Tanner Courtad admitted he wasn't sure he could trust her after being accused of manipulating Brayden.
Brayden took the opportunity presented by the box's suggestion to connect with Rachel again, leaving Kat to fume all by her lonesome.
The episode teased viewers once again with no rose ceremony to follow up the drama, with Sean and Aaron S. now missing connections as the women gear up to deliver their roses.
Fans can (hopefully!) expect the long-awaited ceremony when Bachelor in Paradise returns on Thursday, October 26 at 9 PM EDT on ABC.
Cover photo: Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin