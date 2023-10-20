Bachelor in Paradise: Truth box stirs up "max volume" drama in Week 4

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise served up some hard truths for the beachgoers in Week 4 as strong connections fell victim to new arrivals and anonymous messages revealed hidden feuds.

Kat Izzo (l.) was targeted by the other beachgoers as Sean McLaughlin seeemingly sabotaged his best connection in Bachelor in Paradise Week 4. © Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin

First up in Thursday's episode was the conclusion to Sam Jeffries' unfortunate medical situation, as sunrise marked the doctor's deadline for a bowel movement before she'd have to seek treatment.

With no progress, Sam bid farewell to paradise and her heartbroken connection, Aaron Schwartzman.

But things weren't quite safe for the other couples, as John Henry Spurlock, who was cut from Charity's season of The Bachelorette, arrived on the island and asked Olivia Lewis out on a date.

Olivia consulted Peter Cappio before accepting the offer (an exceedingly rare act of respect in paradise!), and despite his concerns, she proceeded with the date, and the pair seemed to strike up a real connection. After the date, Olivia told Peter that she would like to explore both relationships, but Peter later approached Olivia again, making a proper love confession that was sealed with a kiss!

Meanwhile, Kylee Rusell chatted with Aven Jones about their connection, and the pair ultimately confirmed their exclusivity, with neither looking to approach any new arrivals.

Then, Sean McLaughlin sabotaged his seemingly strong connection with Rachel Recchia as he revealed he hoped to chat it up with Jess Girod. Ensuring total chaos, Brayden Bowers stepped in to shoot his shot with Rachel and told her about Sean's desire to step out of the relationship.

Rachel confronted Sean, who promised that he wanted to continue their connection after speaking with Jess, notably excluding the fact that she simply wasn't interested in him.