Bachelor in Paradise: New faces and bizarre medical issues spell trouble
Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise took a turn for the bizarre in its third week as an unusal medical issue jeopardized one contestant's time on the island.
Thursday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise saw the season 9 cast expand further with the addition of Tanner Courtad from Charity's recent season of The Bachelorette.
Tanner ultimately chose Kat Izzo for a date, throwing a wrench into her seemingly strong connection with Brayden Bowers, who is also from Charity's season.
With Kat and Tanner passionately making out in the sea, Brayden was left quite heartbroken as he desperately hoped for another chance for love.
Meanwhile, Tyler Norris, a contestant from Rachel Recchia's season (who is also in paradise!), also made his debut this season, marking his second time on BIP. Tyler opted to take Mercedes Northup out on a date, spelling trouble for Will Urena, who gave her a rose last week.
The dates were far from the most dramatic moment of the night, as Sam Jeffries revealed that she was in serious medical trouble after not having had a bowel movement in nine days. Yep, nine days!
New additions shatter old connections in Bachelor in Paradise Season 9
While the medical team told Sam that her situation could force her to leave paradise to seek treatment if there was no improvement, her paradise connection, Aaron Schwartzman, was adorably understanding and even attempted to help her out with a dinner filled with beans, hot sauce, and more.
Back to the romantic drama! Kat shared a chat with Brayden, ultimately dumping him as she realized her heart wasn't in it. Brayden didn't take it lightly, calling her "cold as ice" and declaring that he felt "cheap."
As for Mercedes and Will, Mercedes said she needed more time to choose between him and Tyler after their successful date.
Alas, no rose ceremony arrived, so fans will have to tune in on Thursday, October 19 at 9 PM EDT on ABC to find out what happens next!
Cover photo: Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin