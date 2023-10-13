Bachelor in Paradise: New faces and bizarre medical issues spell trouble

Los Angeles, California - Bachelor in Paradise took a turn for the bizarre in its third week as an unusal medical issue jeopardized one contestant's time on the island.

Week 3 of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 was plagued with both romantic and medical drama! © Collage: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Thursday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise saw the season 9 cast expand further with the addition of Tanner Courtad from Charity's recent season of The Bachelorette.

Tanner ultimately chose Kat Izzo for a date, throwing a wrench into her seemingly strong connection with Brayden Bowers, who is also from Charity's season.

With Kat and Tanner passionately making out in the sea, Brayden was left quite heartbroken as he desperately hoped for another chance for love.

Meanwhile, Tyler Norris, a contestant from Rachel Recchia's season (who is also in paradise!), also made his debut this season, marking his second time on BIP. Tyler opted to take Mercedes Northup out on a date, spelling trouble for Will Urena, who gave her a rose last week.

The dates were far from the most dramatic moment of the night, as Sam Jeffries revealed that she was in serious medical trouble after not having had a bowel movement in nine days. Yep, nine days!