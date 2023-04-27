Black Mirror is finally coming back to Netflix – and it's not what you expect
It's been four long years since its last season was released, and now, a first-look and huge hints have dropped for Black Mirror's upcoming season 6!
"You've been wondering. You've been waiting. You've been warned..." the brand-new trailer reads.
The hit dystopian Netflix show is making a creepy comeback, as seen its new teaser, which dropped on Wednesday.
"The Emmy award-winning series is back," the trailer boasts between gripping scenes, revealing new episodes will be released on the streaming service in June.
Fans praised the first five seasons of the Netflix show as one of the best sci-fi series in recent memory, with harrowing glimpses of the future in stand-alone episodes featuring a rotating cast of characters.
Speaking of cast, season 6 will serve up some all-star famous faces including Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and John Hannah.
But fans could see major changes in season 6, according to series creator, writer, and executive producer Charlie Brooker, and said the series is definitely "reinventing Itself."
"I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point?" Brooker said.
"It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself," he added.
The new crop of episodes clearly won't be what viewers expect.
What will Black Mirror season 6 be like?
Brooker continued to drop hints about what's to come.
"I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," he said.
"We’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is," the 52-year-old elaborated.
But for those worried the show's unique character might be lost, rest assured: Brooker promised the new episodes will still have a classic Black Mirror tone, just "with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before."
It is still unclear how many episodes season 6 will contain, but fans are already on the edge of their sears.
