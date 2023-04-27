Black Mirror is finally coming back to Netflix – and it's not what you expect

Los Gatos, California - It's been four long years since its last season was released, and now, a first-look and huge hints have dropped for Black Mirror's upcoming season 6!

After a long wait, the sixth "Black Mirror" season is scheduled for release in June. © Collage: Netflix

"You've been wondering. You've been waiting. You've been warned..." the brand-new trailer reads.

The hit dystopian Netflix show is making a creepy comeback, as seen its new teaser, which dropped on Wednesday.

"The Emmy award-winning series is back," the trailer boasts between gripping scenes, revealing new episodes will be released on the streaming service in June.

Fans praised the first five seasons of the Netflix show as one of the best sci-fi series in recent memory, with harrowing glimpses of the future in stand-alone episodes featuring a rotating cast of characters.

Speaking of cast, season 6 will serve up some all-star famous faces including Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, and John Hannah.

But fans could see major changes in season 6, according to series creator, writer, and executive producer Charlie Brooker, and said the series is definitely "reinventing Itself."

"I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point?" Brooker said.

"It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself," he added.

The new crop of episodes clearly won't be what viewers expect.