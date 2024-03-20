Bridgerton season 3 reveals first look at Kate and Anthony's return!
London, UK - A stunning new sneak peek from season 3 of Netflix's hit show Bridgerton is making the Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton fans' dreams come true!
Season 2 of the historical fiction series from Shonda Rhimes' production company, Shondaland, focused on the love story of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.
This pairing became fan favorites over season 1's Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, who have since departed the show.
A brand-new sneak peek from season 3 focuses on "Kanthony" as the couple dances together, looking more in love than ever as lovelorn Penelope watches on from afar.
"As one can see, life after marriage has not dimmed the flames that burn between these two in the slightest," the video's caption reads.
The new video may focus on Kate and Anthony, but season 3 of Bridgerton will largely focus on the budding romance between Penelope Featherington and her longtime crush, Colin Bridgerton.
What's in store for Penelope and Colin in season 3 of Bridgerton?
At the end of the Kanthony-heavy post reads the thesis statement of the season: "Determined to move on from Colin Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington sets out to find a husband, only to receive help from the last person she expects."
If the teasers are any indication, the new episodes look like they're going to be a wild ride!
Catch the latest season of Bridgerton – starring Penelope and Colin as the couple du jour – on Netflix, where it will be split into two parts set to drop on May 16 and June 13.
Cover photo: Screenshot/YouTube/Netflix